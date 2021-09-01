Suspect Arrested for Striking Pedestrian

An 11-time convicted felon wanted for the murders of two Boynton Beach men last month has been taken into custody. Tony Tyrone Edwards Jr. was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida. He is pending extradition to Palm Beach County, where he will face charges of two counts of first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Edwards was identified by witnesses as the person who shot two men in the early hours of Aug. 7 in the 400 block of Northwest 11th Avenue.