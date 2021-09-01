Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Suspect Arrested for Striking Pedestrian

staffordsheriff.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect was arrested for malicious wounding after striking a pedestrian yesterday evening. On August 31 at 8:25 p.m., deputies responded to Stafford Self Storage at 2023 Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, deputies located the 56-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, John Barr Jr., 42, of Stafford, remained on scene.

www.staffordsheriff.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stafford Self Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
1470 WMBD

Homicide victim identified, suspect arrested

UPDATE – PEORIA, Ill. – The suspect in Peoria’s 22nd homicide of the year is in custody. Peoria police say Orlando Alexander, 42, turned himself in without incident around 2:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Main Street. Alexander was transported to the Peoria Police Department for questioning...
crimevoice.com

Female Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Salinas

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – On Sunday at 6 pm, officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of Sherwood Dr at Rossi St. The victim (22) called to report that he was carjacked at gunpoint. He told officers he had been sitting in his parked vehicle when a female entered the front passenger side, pointed a handgun at him and ordered him to drive away.
Boynton Beach, FLbbpd.org

Double homicide suspect arrested in Gainesville

An 11-time convicted felon wanted for the murders of two Boynton Beach men last month has been taken into custody. Tony Tyrone Edwards Jr. was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida. He is pending extradition to Palm Beach County, where he will face charges of two counts of first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Edwards was identified by witnesses as the person who shot two men in the early hours of Aug. 7 in the 400 block of Northwest 11th Avenue.
Douglas Budget

Suspect arrested in Casper homicide investigation

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a Casper man reported missing in June. Justin Armando Marquez, 40, was taken into custody on Friday, according to the Casper Police Department. The department said on Thursday that it was investigating Ryan Schroeder’s death...
capcity.news

Shooting suspect arrested after being followed by witness

Cheyenne Police say that a suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun at multiple businesses on Dell Range Boulevard. Cheyenne Police said in a written statement Saturday morning that the suspect was apprehended after a witness followed the suspect from the scene to a private home in Cheyenne.
Killeen, TXfox44news.com

UPDATE: Suspect vehicle, driver sought in Killeen pedestrian fatality

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit need your help to identify the driver and vehicle which took the life of 37-year-old Yolanda Monique Butler. Through the investigation, they believe the driver in the vehicle in the videos below was at the scene of the...
benitolink.com

Police arrest suspect for attempted murder

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department released a statement saying it had arrested Eddie DeGracia, 27 for the alleged attempted murder of a 32-year-old Hollister resident. According to police, on Aug. 16, around 4:05 p.m. officers received a call from a person reporting someone had been...
Cleveland Jewish News

Fifth suspect arrested in Silverberg murder

The fifth suspect in the killing of an 18-year-old University Heights resident who was studying at a yeshiva in Denver was arrested Aug. 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Police announced Aug. 26 that Samuel Fussell, 19, was taken into custody in Greeley, Colo, in connection with the Aug....
wgan.com

Police arrest suspect in Casco burglaries

Police have arrested a man accused in connection with burglaries in the Casco area. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Austin Swanson-Monge was taken into custody on Sunday following a series of burglaries. Officers responded to the Casco Bulky Waste/Transfer Station early Sunday morning to find a man in...
KBTX.com

Suspect in Huntsville teen shooting arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect of a shooting that left a teen dead in Huntsville has been apprehended, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Tiezevion Lazaro Matthews was located in an apartment in Huntsville, according to police. He was arrested and taken to the Walker County Jail. According to...
deltanews.tv

Homicide suspect captured

A Washington County man has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. The charges follow a series of violent incidents Saturday. Lonnell Moore was expected to have his first appearance in court on Tuesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a call about 11 a.m. Saturday. At least one person...
Public Safetypopville.com

“The suspect produced a handgun, shot the victim and fled the scene.”

Ed. Note: This is very close to the triple shooting (one of whom was killed) earlier Friday night/early Saturday morning. “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 3600 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.
madison

Suspect arrested for stabbing in downtown Janesville

A man was arrested for a stabbing in Janesville on Friday. Willie C. Jenkins, 46, is in custody for a stabbing on the 200 block of South Main Street in Janesville, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in an incident report. The victim was found in a street with a stab wound in the abdomen and was taken to Mercy Hospital.
Georgia StateOn Common Ground News

Lithonia murder suspect arrested in Atlanta

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a murder suspect. Sheriff’s investigators, working with the Georgia State Patrol Crime Suppression Unit, Atlanta Police Department Phoenix Air Unit, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, on Friday located 20-year-old Tremayne Latner of Decatur on Marietta Street in Atlanta. According...
eastpdxnews.com

Montavilla carjacking suspects found and arrested

Here’s why a section of this outer East Portland neighborhood was closed on Tuesday, while SERT officers searched for a suspect – with a gun – on the run …. Pinned behind this Portland Police Bureau patrol is the reportedly-carjacked Subaru WRX Compact Sports Sedan. Story and photos by David...
The Oregonian

Houston homicide suspect arrested in Gresham

A man suspected of killing a 21-year-old woman in Texas was arrested Thursday in Gresham, police said. Gresham police found Jordan Potts, 26, at an apartment complex after getting word from Houston police detectives that he might have been hiding in the area. Gresham SWAT officers arrested Potts without incident.
marshfieldmail.com

Armed suspect arrested at Marshfield Walmart

Marshfield police officers responded to the site of a potential mass-shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Walmart. Warren Dale Branning, of Long Lane, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Terrorist Threat, Resisting Arrest and 1st Degree Harassment. Prior to his arrest, Branning told police the events of that day probably would not have happened if he hadn’t used methamphetamine.
Traffic AccidentsMercury News

Charges: Annoyed by kids in car looking at him, man fatally shot teen

A St. Paul man on supervised release for a previous crime was charged Wednesday in the fatal East Side shooting death of an 18-year-old on Sunday night. Dennis John Edmondson, 37, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with three counts of second-degree murder (with intent, drive-by shooting and while committing a felony) and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy