Suspect Arrested for Striking Pedestrian
A suspect was arrested for malicious wounding after striking a pedestrian yesterday evening. On August 31 at 8:25 p.m., deputies responded to Stafford Self Storage at 2023 Jefferson Davis Highway for a report of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, deputies located the 56-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, John Barr Jr., 42, of Stafford, remained on scene.www.staffordsheriff.com
Comments / 0