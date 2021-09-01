3DLOOK SHARES FREE ACCESS TO ITS MOBILE BODY MEASURING SOLUTIONS WITH FASHION SCHOOLS
Company Aims to Help the Next Generation of Fashion Designers Succeed in the Technology-Driven Future of Fashion. San Mateo, CA – Sept 1, 2021 – 3DLOOK, the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology, today announced that it is sharing free access to its tools with fashion design schools in order to show emerging talents how technology can aid the design process and prepare them for fashion’s digital future. The company’s Mobile Tailor solution will allow aspiring designers at participating educational institutions to use 3D design software to create and customize perfectly fitting garments based on precise 3D body models without needing to take in-person measurements or hold fittings with models.www.thenewsargus.com
