TRANSCRIPT: September 1st, 2021 Coronavirus Briefing Media

TRANSCRIPT: September 1st, 2021 Coronavirus Briefing

 8 days ago

Governor Phil Murphy: Good afternoon. With me at the table to my right is the woman who needs no introduction, the Commissioner of the Department of Health, Judy Persichilli, to her right another familiar face, the Department of Health’s Communicable Disease Service Director, Dr. Ed Lifshitz. Great to have you both. To my left a guy who needs no introduction, the State Police Superintendent, Colonel Pat Callahan. We have Parimal Garg, Chief Counsel, and a cast of thousands.

The following is a transcript of an interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy that aired on Sunday, September 5, 2021, on "Face the Nation." WEIJIA JIANG: We turn now to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Ida's path measured more than a thousand miles from where it made landfall in Louisiana through the northeast, bringing torrential rain and flooding and spawning tornadoes in at least six states. At least 65 people are dead. In New Jersey alone 27 people were killed, largely due to flooding. The state's governor, Phil Murphy, joins us now from Middletown. Good morning, Governor. Thank you for making time for us.
This Week in NJ: September 3rd, 2021

Governor Murphy Leads Tropical Storm Ida Response Efforts Across NJ. Following the devastating impact of Tropical Storm Ida, Governor Murphy and state government officials led the response to the widespread damage across New Jersey. To date, Governor Murphy has visited and surveyed damage in Mullica Hill, Hillsborough, Passaic, Elizabeth, Millburn, and Cranford. The Governor and administration officials continue to coordinate with federal, state, county and local officials to facilitate both immediate and long-term recovery efforts. Throughout the weekend, the Governor will visit impacted areas and continue to meet with local officials.
"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Police in Oregon May be Exempt From Employee Vaccine Mandate

Portland city officials because of new guidance may exempt the police bureau from an order that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the city attorney’s office said Tuesday the order requiring police to be vaccinated was now legally dubious because of new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
Georgia judge eases ballot access for third-party candidates

ATLANTA (AP) - Third-party candidates will now need to collect fewer signatures to run for congressional seats and other elected offices in Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a federal judge ruled Friday that the state must allow third-party candidates for non-statewide offices to appear on the ballot if they collect the signatures of 1% of registered voters. That’s the same threshold required to run for statewide office.
Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order Restricting Abortion Drugs In South Dakota

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday restricting the use of abortion drugs in South Dakota. “The Biden Administration is continuing to overstep its authority and suppress legislatures that are standing up for the unborn to pass strong pro-life laws,” Noem said in a statement. “They are working right now to make it easier to end the life of an unborn child via telemedicine abortion. That is not going to happen in South Dakota.”
Raw Video: Scott media briefing - August 31

With the resurgence of COVID cases in New Hampshire, some senior centers have been forced to postpone indoor activities, but an Upper Valley center has come up with some workarounds. Figure skaters busy training on ice during hot summer. Updated: 4 hours ago. It might be the dog days of...
Governor Phil Murphy Announces $10 Million in Financial Relief for Small Businesses Impacted by Tropical Storm Ida

Interim assistance will provide grants up to $5,000 to storm-impacted businesses/non-profits with up to 50 employees. MILLBURN – Governor Phil Murphy today announced preliminary details of a proposed plan to provide grants to New Jersey small businesses impacted by severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Ida on Wednesday and early Thursday. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)has been tasked with creating and administering the program, which will provide short-term, immediate rent/mortgage reimbursement support to New Jersey businesses and non-profits with up to 50 employees that suffered physical damage on September 1stand 2nd, 2021 and any additional flooding immediately thereafter.
Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois dies at 90

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai E. Stevenson III, the fourth generation of an iconic Illinois Democratic political family to hold public office and who lost the closest governor’s race in state history, died Monday in his Chicago home. He was 90. Stevenson, the namesake of a great-grandfather who served...
Editorial Roundup: Florida

Tampa Bay Times. September 2, 2021. Editorial: Florida should brace for a Texas-style attack on women’s reproductive rights. ‘The misogyny rippling through this law is staggering.’. At midnight Sept. 1, the constitutional right to an abortion all but vanished in Texas. A state law banning the procedure after six weeks...

