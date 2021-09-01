Cruisin’ Fort Worth

According to Artists Enclave Of Denton County Board Of Governors Past President Susan Carol Davis,. “I enjoy driving down less traveled roads en route to a vacation destination. There is much to see that holds my attention longer than a billboard would like wildflowers, native plants, a fruit stand, grazing animals and usually, several boarded up wooden buildings almost hidden in overgrown grass and weeds. Every now and then I’ll see people working hard in the heat to restore those neglected properties. Were these farm homes, storage sheds or once prosperous family-owned businesses abandoned when rural route traffic shifted to the interstate highway?