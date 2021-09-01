ICYMI: DCA Surpasses Milestone of Disbursing More Than $200 Million in Federal Emergency Rental Assistance; Ranks Third in the Nation Among State Programs for Assistance Distribution
TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today highlighted that it has reached the milestone of disbursing more than $200 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds throughout the state. More than $232 million in rental relief has been distributed to nearly 26,000 households to date as DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources continually works to increase the pace of distribution.nj.gov
