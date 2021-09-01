ICYMI: DCA Surpasses Milestone of Disbursing More Than $200 Million in Federal Emergency Rental Assistance; Ranks Third in the Nation Among State Programs for Assistance Distribution

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia received $552 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and an additional $437 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 from the U.S. Treasury. These funds are being administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs through the Georgia Rental Assistance Program. The funds are used to provide relief to individuals, families, and landlords whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Aug. 9, GRA is now providing rental and utility assistance to tenants, landlords and utility providers statewide.