Governor Murphy and Department of Education Announce Grants Addressing School Safety and Lead Remediation in Schools

nj.gov
 8 days ago

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) today announced grants to improve school security and address lead in drinking water in public preschools, charter schools, and renaissance schools. These grant programs will provide critical resources to schools and help them comply with Alyssa’s Law, N.J.S.A. 18A:41-10, and support lead remediation efforts.

