Waterford Crystal

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown to Christmas has begun. Enjoy the holiday season with the glisten and glow of Waterford ✨⁠. Our Christmas department is now open, full of festive inspiration and gift ideas for everyone on your list.⁠. ⁠

Waterford, PAyourerie

Waterford Community Fair returns

The Waterford Community Fair kicked off on September 6th after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The fair continues through the week and includes a full list of events. There are less vendors than usual, but not as many vacancies as originally anticipated. The president of the Waterford...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Clothing Our Kids online auction to open Sept. 16

As Sussex County kids head back to school, Clothing Our Kids volunteers announce an online auction to dress them for success. It’s COK’s inaugural online auction with the goal of helping improve the learning experience of local at-risk children. In Sussex County, over 20 percent of children live below the poverty level. Clothing Our Kids’ goal is to assist these youngsters with an equal start in their early education and help them become successful, well-dressed, confident students.
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Waterford Oaks hosting pet vaccinations on Sept. 11

Citizens are encouraged to vaccinate their dogs or cats at Waterford Oaks County Park on Saturday, Sept. 11. Oakland County Parks and Recreation and All About Animals are offering services that include $10 vaccinations for dogs and cats, $20 microchips, $20 heartworm tests, and other preventative treatments such as flea prevention and dewormer. Dog licenses will not be available.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

3 Foods Perfect For A Weekend Picnic

Planning a picnic this weekend with the family? There’s something for everyone to enjoy when it comes to having a picnic out in the sun. It’s a perfect time to make memories. Some say that you shouldn’t include hot foods in any picnic and that it should all be coleslaw, sandwiches and juice.
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Sussex seniors dance, feast at CHEER picnic

More than 235 county seniors and staff attended the CHEER picnic and festival Sept 3 at Trap Pond State Park near Laurel for lunch, dancing, contests and games with popular DJ Sky Brady playing the music. This was CHEER’s first Sussex County-wide, in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Lewes Historical Society hosts Outdoor Antiques, Vintage & Artisans Fair

There was a nip in the air Sept. 4 for the Lewes Historical Society’s annual Outdoor Antiques, Vintage & Artisans Fair. But that didn’t deter people from lining up to enter the Shipcarpenter Street campus to get the first crack at treasures and great deals on a variety of one-of-a-kind items from more than a dozen antique dealers and artisans. The event also featured a food truck, live music and tours of the historical society’s exhibits.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Renovated home east of route one

A charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home with a 2-car garage, two storage sheds in a secluded backyard facing trees, and plenty of off-street parking. Fully renovated in 2017, the home features an open floor plan, large breakfast bar great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings throughout, and room for expandability with the walk-up attic. There is no Home-Owners Association here, so if you have a boat or RV that you want to store at your home, this is as good as it gets. It is also located east of route one in the Lewes area with close-proximity to the Junction-Breakwater Bicycle and Walking Trail, and just minutes away from the beaches in Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park. If you want to take advantage of rental income with Air-BnB or VRBO, there are no restrictions here! Sellers are moving and getting the home ready for sale so keep a close watch. It will not last long!
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

CAMP Rehoboth shines bright with Sun Festival

Sun Festival, formerly known as Sundance, was held as a week-long, multiple-event, annual celebration this year from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5. The festival raises funds for CAMP Rehoboth’s essential health, wellness, arts and advocacy programming. The festivities started with a 5K race and biathlon Aug. 29, and concluded with performances by The Skivvies Sept. 3 and Jennifer Holliday Sept. 4 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Rehoboth-Dewey scarecrow trail voting opens Sept. 13

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce is again hosting the Scarecrow Show & Trail for member businesses in the 19971 ZIP code, representing Dewey Beach, downtown Rehoboth Beach and nearby Route 1. Everyone is invited to visit, view and vote for their favorite scarecrow this fall. Beginning Monday, Sept....
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Fall vegetables arrive at Lewes farmers market Sept. 11

Acorn squash, butternut squash, pumpkins, and other fall produce is now arriving at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 11, at George H.P. Smith Park, Johnson and DuPont avenues in Lewes. In case of inclement weather, the market moves to Shields Elementary School parking lot at Sussex Drive and Savannah Road.
Drinksbocamag.com

Kosher Wines To Try for Rosh Hashanah 2021

Celebrate this New Year with one (or more) of these kosher wines. While some may think a wine is kosher simply when it’s blessed by a Rabbi, it really encompasses the entire wine making process. The purity guidelines, which are enacted and supervised by a Rabbi and handled by Sabbath-observant Jews, follow the grapes through the winery until the wine is bottled. But is there a taste or quality difference? Nope! Royal Wine Corp., a leading manufacturer, importer and distributor of specialty wine, is giving us a few kosher wine suggestions to enjoy this holiday season.
Bethany Beach, DECape Gazette

Bethany says goodbye to Summer 2021 with annual jazz funeral

The Bethany Beach Patrol lifeguards closed up their stands at 5:30 p.m., Labor Day, Sept. 6, marking the end of the summer season. As they ran off the beach and onto the boardwalk, a large crowd awaiting the 35th annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral gave a standing ovation for the lifeguards, thanking them for a summer of service.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Thunderbird Cruise-In at ferry terminal set Sept. 11

A 2002-05 Thunderbird Cruise-In will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal parking lot on Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes. All are welcome. There is no charge for fun and socializing with other Thunderbird owners. Food and beverages are available from Grain on the Rocks restaurant at the terminal. To learn more, contact Jack Hobman at 717-468-7338.
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Musicians and Congregation Worshiping Together

Jaded, cynical, and road weary, Andy Zipf (pronounced “Ziff”) began slinking into the pew at Church of the Ascension, an Anglican parish in Arlington, Virginia. A traveling musician, Zipf had been on tour for the better part of a decade, frequenting church after church along the way, calling none his home. But the way this worship felt was different, refreshing.
Delaware StateCape Gazette

Delaware plastic bag ban a disappointment

I have to say it, I am disappointed with Delawareans regarding the single-use plastic bag law that went into effect Jan. 1 of this year. Why? At first I was very hopeful when I saw people bring their own bags into the grocery stores, big retailers and pharmacies. It didn’t seem like it was that difficult to comply with the ban; certainly it was already second nature to me, and whatever grumbling there was seemed to calm down rather quickly. The same thing happened when we banned single-use styrofoam coffee cups in the office: some complaining, some reluctance, then acceptance as it was realized that this was the new normal. Behavior changed in just a few months.
GardeningCape Gazette

The beauty of fall chrysanthemums is that they are readily available

He unofficial motto of the United States, E Pluribus Unum, is Latin for "out of many, one." This motto references the fact that 13 colonies joined together to form one nation. The motto even has 13 letters in it, one for each colony. The motto not only appeared on coins but is featured in what is probably the most American of movies, the 1939 film “The Wizard Of Oz,” where the wizard gives the scarecrow a diploma from “The Society of E Pluribus Unum.”
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Seaside Jewish Community observes High Holy Days

Members of the Rehoboth Beach-based Seaside Jewish Community are joining Jews around the world in observing a 10-day period known as the High Holy Days. This time, which takes place each fall according to the Jewish calendar, begins with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which initiates 10 days of penance and ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the most solemn Holy Day devoted to prayer and fasting. Since the Jewish calendar is a lunar one, the holidays fall differently each year in September or October. This year, Rosh Hashanah fell on the evening of Sept. 6, and Yom Kippur begins on the evening of Sept. 15.
Milford, DECape Gazette

Noah B. Attix, Church of God member

Noah B. Attix, 44, of Milford passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. He was born October 11, 1976, in Milford to Barrett Lee and Gloria Swanson Attix. Noah worked as a purchasing agent for Sea Watch International, Milford for eight years. He was previously the...
Edwardsville, ILriverbender.com

Hidden Gems - The Crystal Garden

A good friend called me one day and invited me to have lunch. I’m never one to turn away good food, so I enthusiastically accepted. As she explained where we would meet, I had to confirm the location. Carol said that we would have an experience tasting the cuisine delivered from the Crystal Garden at 1230 University Drive, Edwardsville.

