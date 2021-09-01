Cancel
Maine State

Maine Common Ground Fair Cancelled For Second Straight Year Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of Unity's Common Ground Country Fair have announced that the event will not take place for the second straight year. In an online message, the Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association says that it's cancelling event because of the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases across the state. The group says that while many people worked to put on a fair this year, it feels that a "large-scale community building event should not take place in the current COVID-19 situation."

