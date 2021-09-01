Cancel
Health Services

Maine Medical Center Nurses' Union Says Its Not The Time To Roll Back COVID-19 Protections For Staff

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine Medical Center nurses say the surge of COVID cases has left them exhausted, burned out and, concerned about their wellbeing and that of their patients. On Wednesday, the nurses spoke out about protective protocols put in place by Maine Medical Center a year ago that the employer is now rolling back. Nurses say re-using protective face gear such as N95 masks is a regular occurrence. And caregivers who are pregnant and used to be guaranteed paid quarantine leave at 37 weeks of pregnancy are losing that benefit.

