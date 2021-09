EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Caldor Fire is moving fast through El Dorado County as firefighters continue trying to get ahead of it. Priority number one is protecting homes. The fire has forced families out of their homes and they still haven’t been back more than a week later. “It’s a glorified camping trip that’s costing way too much money, and I just want to go home,” said Leslie Rogers. She was evacuated last Tuesday, but for now, the US Forest Service says unpredictable fire conditions make that return home impossible. “Until we can get this fire contained, we’re not able to repopulate...