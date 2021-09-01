Still Waters Family Services’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ Food Drive event will be Sat., Sept. 18

Still Waters Family Services – home of the Tukwila Weekend SnackPack – will be holding a ‘Stuff the Bus’ Food Drive event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Saar’s Super Saver Foods in Tukwila.

“Help us Stuff the Bus with nutritious food from Saar’s Super Saver Foods in Tukwila,” organizers said. “Your donation helps us feed kiddos in need over the weekend!”

#nochildhungryintukwila

Saar’s Super Saver Food Stores is located at 3725 S 144th Street, Tukwila, WA 98168: