Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tukwila, WA

Still Waters Family Services’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ Food Drive event will be Sat., Sept. 18

Posted by 
Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjERe_0bjyUm3L00

Still Waters Family Services – home of the Tukwila Weekend SnackPack – will be holding a ‘Stuff the Bus’ Food Drive event on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Saar’s Super Saver Foods in Tukwila.

“Help us Stuff the Bus with nutritious food from Saar’s Super Saver Foods in Tukwila,” organizers said. “Your donation helps us feed kiddos in need over the weekend!”

#nochildhungryintukwila

Saar’s Super Saver Food Stores is located at 3725 S 144th Street, Tukwila, WA 98168:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
123
Followers
118
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tukwila, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
City
Tukwila, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Super Saver Foods#Sat#Charity#Waters Family Services#Stuff#Saar#Super Saver Food Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy