Bloodworks Northwest partnering up for new ‘Music’s In Our Blood’ campaign

Bloodworks Northwest is partnering with KEXP, Sub Pop Records, Starbucks and the local music community for ‘Music’s In Our Blood,’ meant to generate awareness of the critical need for blood through music’s ability to drive connection.

Now through the end of December, Bloodworks Northwest will host the Music’s In Our Blood campaign with the goal of recruiting 10,000 new donors by the end of the year.

The demand for blood has never been greater and the supply is at one of its lowest levels in recent history. In effort to restock the shelves, Bloodworks Northwest is teaming up with its partners to share the voices of musicians, artists and DJs that have stories of impact and how blood donations have positively affected their lives. The four-month blood drive will also encompass music festivals, concerts, community events, social media engagement, and incentives to secure new blood donors including Starbucks gift cards and a sweepstakes for one of four music-centric getaways.

“Music is a necessary life force just like the blood that moves through our body,” says Megan Jasper, CEO of Sub Pop Records. “By harnessing the power of music, we harness the power of community. Donating blood is one of the easiest acts we can do to save a life in our community.”

Seattle rockers and Sub Pop artists Mudhoney are big proponents of Music’s in Our Blood. Bassist Guy Maddison is also a Harborview Emergency Department RN and knows first-hand the importance of having enough locally donated blood available.

“Blood donors are critical to providing the best care for the sickest patients,” says Maddison. “When you donate blood you’re helping someone live another day. To have an opportunity to combine my role as an ER nurse and a musician to educate people about the real need for blood donors, that’s important to me and for our community.”

The Music’s In Our Blood campaign will launch during Daydream State’s DAY IN • DAY OUT music festival on September 4 and 5, at Seattle Center – to kickstart awareness of the campaign by educating attendees about the importance and ease of donating blood. This two-day outdoor festival will include performances by Kaytranada, Chvrches, Big Wild, Aminé, Travis Thompson and others, bringing the local music community together. For more information on the festival, please visit dayindayoutfest.com.

“After an incredibly difficult year for artists, fans and our local creative community, we’re excited to close out the summer with a new festival platform while partnering with impactful organizations like Bloodworks Northwest to keep our city thriving,” says Daydream State executive director Jason Lajeunesse.

KEXP mid-day DJ Cheryl Waters, a cancer survivor, says she owes her life to donors who insured there would be enough blood on hand for transfusions related to her cancer treatment.

“The partnership between KEXP and this campaign feels very natural,” says Waters. “I personally have been the beneficiary of a blood transfusion more than once, and it’s extraordinary the impact that it made in my life. So, for us to share that information and bring people together through those experiences, makes perfect sense for the community that we’ve built at KEXP.”

Only 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, due to health, age and other key factors. Due to this small pool of eligible donors, Bloodwork Northwest and the musicians participating in the Music’s in Our Blood campaign are urging those who can, to donate blood regularly. In Washington and Oregon, 1,000 donors per day are needed to keep the blood supply at a safe and reliable level. It does not take much for the supply to drop—one snowstorm, one tragedy, one heatwave can send it back to an unsafe level. For more information on eligibility, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org/donate/eligibility.

“We are thrilled to be joined by so many greats that have shaped the Northwest’s music community in order to spread awareness of our critical need for new blood donors,” says Curt Bailey, President and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest. “Music is flowing through us all, like the blood coursing through our veins, the same blood our local hospitals need to support those in critical situations, the same blood that saves lives. The love and passion we all have for music is the same love and passion we should have for donating blood.”

Throughout the next four months, the campaign expects to gain momentum and participation from a diverse range of artists, as well as fans and the general public. In addition to Daydream State, organizations, artists and DJs that have already committed to help secure blood donors include KEXP and DJs John Richards, Cheryl Waters, Larry Mizell Jr, Reeves Richards, Morgan Chosnyk and Kennady Quille; Sub Pop Records and Sub Pop artists Frankie Cosmos, Guerilla Toss, J Mascis, Lael Neal, Loma, Low, Mudhoney, TV Priest, and Yuno, The Vera Project (www.theveraproject.org) – an all-ages nonprofit dedicated to fostering personal and community transformation through collaborative, youth-driven engagement in music and art, The Residency (www.theresidencyseattle.org) – a powerful community of young hip hop artists, Black Fret (www.blackfret.org), SMASH (www.smashseattle.org) – providing local musicians access to free and very low cost medical, dental, and mental health services, and Marshall Hugh and the Marshall Law Band (www.marshalllawband.info) – inspired by the street demonstrations that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Music’s In Our Blood includes a sweepstakes component. Bloodworks is giving away four Fly Away Music weekend getaways across the USA to four lucky donors. Anyone who donates blood September 1 – October 31, will be automatically entered to win a three-day weekend to see headliner artists at an iconic venue in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, or Miami. The prizes include airfare, hotel accommodations, and event tickets for two. See official rules.

For more information about Music’s In Our Blood, upcoming events, the sweepstakes and scheduling a blood donation, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org/music.