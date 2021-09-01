Cancel
ARK: Survival Evolved is now available on Google Stadia

By Daniel Alvarez
gamefreaks365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow you can play ARK: Survival Evolved on Google Stadia. Plus, you can play with your buddies from PC thanks to crossplay. There’s no doubt that Google Stadia got off to a rocky start. Although Google is behind the project, it has not been one of the best cloud gaming implementations that we have seen so far, as there are better alternatives such as GeForce Now, PlayStation Now, or the recently introduced Xbox Cloud Gaming.

