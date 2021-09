PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help identifying suspects in a criminal homicide investigation. The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the two suspects as well as a vehicle they are believed to have been operating, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a twenty-four (24) year old male, as he was sitting inside of a parked vehicle on Friday, March 12th, 2021, at about 10:45 PM, in the 3200 block of Emerald Street, Philadelphia.