DAUPHIN COUNTY – A homicide investigation is underway in Dauphin County. Yesterday around 1:30 p.m. troopers from PSP-Lykens were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street in Wiconisco Township after receiving calls of multiple shots fired in that area. Among the calls received was one from Dauphin County Dispatch relating that they had received a call from a man stating he had shot his roommate. Police were able to connect with the caller, who told them he would be waiting in the front yard upon their arrival. State Police arrested and charged 56-year-old Robert Thomson of Wiconisco with criminal homicide in the death of 39-year-old James Leshko of Wiconisco. Thomson was taken to Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.