Ben Wright dies on Sunday. He was born September 9, 1932 in Luton, England. Over the course of his distinguished career, he designed golf courses including Cliffs Valley in Travelers Rest, S.C., penned columns for national newspapers and magazines, contributed to radio sports shows nationally, and was deeply involved in charitable endeavors. He was known to all as larger than life and storyteller extraordinaire. gements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home.