LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Doña Ana Community College has received $15,000 in emergency aid funds to assist students with non-school-related financial assistance. The funds are part of the DACC Emergency Aid Program which helps qualified students who have sudden, unforeseen financial emergencies. The program’s mission is to assist students who are experiencing temporary financial crises, with the goal that the funds will help them stay enrolled at DACC.