New COVID-19 infections continue to climb in the Black Hills and hospitalizations and deaths from the disease are rising as well. Four of the five deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Monday were from the Black Hills and only one of those five was more than 70 years old. The deaths included three men and two women. Two were from Butte County and one death each was reported in Pennington, Meade and Minnehaha counties. One death was a patient in their 30s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and one over 70.