"The great adventure of the ice, deep and pure as infinity," said Fridtjof Nansen's in his first expedition to cross Greenland. Nansen said that the wonders hidden below the icy landscape of the Arctic back in 1888 'could not have been known'. It is only until today, with new tools and technologies, that the mysterious structures of Greenland's ice sheet 'comes into focus', holding clues of the past and future of the Arctic.