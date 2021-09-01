Cancel
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca and Thermo Fisher Partner to Match Patients to Precision Therapies

biospace.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, AstraZeneca and Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to co-develop next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostics (CDx). The partnership will leverage Thermo Fisher’s technology and expertise to inform AstraZeneca’s extensive portfolio of targeted medicines. Targeted precision therapies make up more than 90% of AstraZeneca’s pipeline across its...

