AstraZeneca and Thermo Fisher Partner to Match Patients to Precision Therapies

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market was valued at US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 17.8 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Biopharmaceuticals is an exponentially growing therapeutic segment, with several novel therapies in pipeline. Microbial produced biopharmaceuticals generated revenue of around US$ 100 Bn in 2017 and the segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR. The global biopharmaceutical fermentation system market is driven by increased usage of fermentation derived products in various industries across the globe due to their natural structure, low cost, and better output. Moreover, rise in research and developmental activities in different fields of fermentation technology, technological advancements, rise in awareness about products, and launch of new products are the factors expected to drive the market in the near future.