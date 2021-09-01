Cancel
New York City, NY

Cannabis grower reacts favorably to Hochul’s cannabis board picks

By Susan Arbetter
nystateofpolitics.com
Cover picture for the articleThe legislature was expected to act on several issues during today’s extraordinary session, including confirming Gov. Kathy’s Hochul’s nominees to the state’s cannabis regulatory boards. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which passed earlier this year, created a comprehensive regulatory structure to oversee adult-use marijuana within New York state.

