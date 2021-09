It was recently revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders did their due diligence and inquired about a former player that they themselves shipped off. You all know the story of Jon Gruden’s arrival to the Raiders in 2018. He arrived as if he was the Autumn Wind himself, pillaging the entire Raiders roster. Some said that former All-Pro Khalil Mack wanted out of the organization. However, in a recent story by The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, that narrative is laid to rest. You know that Gruden doesn’t love quitters, so why would he want him back? Just when many fans and pundits were ready to come to terms with the result, it’s apparent that Gruden was not earlier this offseason.