TOPGOLF LIVE STADIUM TOUR TO TEE OFF AT DOAK
OVERVIEW The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour brings a truly immersive Topgolf experience to the country’s most iconic venues. Players enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to tee it up inside fan-favorite stadiums, hitting golf balls into on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer technology accurately traces the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game, designed for all skill levels.seminoles.com
