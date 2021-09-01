3550 N Lake Shore Drive #2225
Beautiful & bright Junior 1 Bedroom in established Lake View High Rise! Intelligent layout with walled-off sleeping area that fits queen sized bed and nightstands. Large walk-in-closet and spacious living room. Recent upgrades include cabinet fronts, bath vanity, bamboo flooring, stainless steel fridge, light fixtures & more. Storage too! A+ location near Wrigley Field, dining/nightlife, lakefront path, tennis courts, golf course/driving range, lake/beach with easy access to Lake Shore Drive and CTA Downtown Express bus (135, 146) outside your door to whisk you to Mag Mile! Partial lake view from south-facing windows. Assessments include heat and cable. Enjoy exercise room, 24 hour door staff, 2 roof top sun decks, on-site management, 24 hour laundry room, dry cleaner, commissary and rental parking...all in this full-service, elevator building. Tenant to pay all building move-in fees and deposits. Owner would prefer a lease 16 or 18 month lease.www.bhhschicago.com
