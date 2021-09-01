1800 AMBERLEY Court #300
Freshly painted (2019) upscale rental 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den in beautiful Amberley Woods condo building. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood, tile & marble floors, granite & Corian counters and newer carpet (2019) in den & both bedrooms. The living room offers gas log fireplace, a great view and opens to the spacious balcony. The large balcony includes attractive cement balustrades, a gas hookup for your BBQ & overlooks a wooded preserve. Kitchen has eating area, granite counters & stainless steel appliances: refrigerator & dishwasher, gas cook top, wall oven & microwave. There is a built-in desk w/cabinets in the den. Master bedroom suite offers a large walk-in closet w/organizer system and a luxurious master bath w/double sink, walk in shower, granite counter, marble floor, shower & tub surround and linen closet. Guest bedroom also has an en-suite bath. Amenities include: In unit laundry room w/washer and dryer, storage locker & 2 parking places in heated underground garage. Elevator building. Close to train, restaurants, I94 & shops with easy access to O'Hare (25 minutes). Access to beautiful Lake Forest beach.www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0