Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1800 AMBERLEY Court #300

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshly painted (2019) upscale rental 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus den in beautiful Amberley Woods condo building. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood, tile & marble floors, granite & Corian counters and newer carpet (2019) in den & both bedrooms. The living room offers gas log fireplace, a great view and opens to the spacious balcony. The large balcony includes attractive cement balustrades, a gas hookup for your BBQ & overlooks a wooded preserve. Kitchen has eating area, granite counters & stainless steel appliances: refrigerator & dishwasher, gas cook top, wall oven & microwave. There is a built-in desk w/cabinets in the den. Master bedroom suite offers a large walk-in closet w/organizer system and a luxurious master bath w/double sink, walk in shower, granite counter, marble floor, shower & tub surround and linen closet. Guest bedroom also has an en-suite bath. Amenities include: In unit laundry room w/washer and dryer, storage locker & 2 parking places in heated underground garage. Elevator building. Close to train, restaurants, I94 & shops with easy access to O'Hare (25 minutes). Access to beautiful Lake Forest beach.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Marble Floors#Tile#The Living Room#Laundry Room#Amberley Court#Corian#Den#Bbq Overlooks#Refrigerator Dishwasher#Wall Oven Microwave#I94 Shops#O Hare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4428 Silver Teal Road

NOW Available in Perry Hall/Nottingham! Get ready to move on this updated 3 bed/1 full and 2 half bath townhome located in the popular Silver Hill Farm community. As you pull up to your new home, you'll enjoy the curb appeal and covered front porch with new vinyl siding and vinyl wrapped wood trim (2019). Enter your home and enjoy a great open floor plan that has been freshly painted, beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Decorative molding, updated half bath and ceramic tile wrap up the main level. As you move your way to the upstairs, you'll be welcomed with new carpet (2020), a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms with great closet space and extra storage with attic pulldown stairs. Head downstairs to your fully finished walkout basement. This lower level living area includes a bar area, recessed lighting and extra bonus room for an office, craft space or toy room! So many possibilities! Head on outside and enjoy outdoor living on your maintenance-free deck (2019) or your stamped concrete patio underneath! Your backyard is fully fenced (2012), newer windows (2014) and architectural shingle roof w/ transferable Lifetime Warranty (2014)! Other Bonus updates include Hot Water Heater (2020), new door hardware (2021), Wi-Fi connected thermostat, garbage disposal (2017). MOVE IN READY so Get Ready to Make Your Move! Conveniently located. This is the ONE!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2920 Glacier Way #B

Large townhome located in desirable Liberty Lakes next to Forest Preserve! Open floor plan with 2story living room, 42' inch oak kitchen cabinets and pantry, laminate floor on main level, neutral carpet and paint. Master bedroom has a huge walking closet and its own bath w/double bowl vanity, 6 panel doors, new water heater, concrete patio and 2 car attached garage, 2nd floor utility room with full size washer and dryer. Convinient location. Move in condition. Property is vacant and available for immediate occupancy for quilified applicants. Owner is Illinois licensee.
House Rentbhhschicago.com

130 N GARLAND Court #5202

Great opportunity to rent this stunning high-floor condo with views of city & sunsets from floor-to-ceiling windows in this spacious 3BR/2BA condo at the Heritage! Living room with gas fireplace and dining area. Hardwood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar open to the living room. Large master suite and lovely marble master bathroom, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Side-by-side washer & dryer. Spacious closets throughout. Private, recessed balcony with sunset views. Full-amenity building with 24 hour doorman, on-site management, pool, fitness center, party room, terraces, dog run, storage, Pedway access and more! Includes Parking. Unit has great city views - no lake view. Unit can come furnished. Minimum one year lease. Minimum credit score of 750, Proof of income, past rental history if applicable and background check. No pets and NO SMOKING. $40 application fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2826 Granite Court

Welcome to 2826 Granite Ct - located in the tranquil subdivision of Cobblestone Woods, this gorgeous Bennington model offers over 1700 sq ft of open concept living. Freshly painted, recently updated, and maintenance free living at its very best! Upon entry, you'll be greeted to the open living area that boasts tall ceilings, gorgeous wood laminate flooring, and a gas fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen features a TON of storage with updated quartz counters, high-end stainless steel appliances, and even a breakfast bar. Down the hall you will find a massive owner's suite with two walk in closets, and a full bathroom with his/her's sinks. Additional updates include: new furnace and air conditioner 2018, new water heater 2018, updated kitchen faucet and sink, updated hall bath granite counter and faucet, new carpeting throughout, updated Hunter ceiling fans throughout, Fisher and Paykel washer and dryer 2018. Located in award winning school districts 47 and 155, and just off The Prairie Trail which offers 26 scenic miles of adventuring. Centrally located between Crystal Lake and McHenry, this home is near shopping, parks and the train station. This one won't last long!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3273 Bromley Lane

Absolutely beautiful end unit in Ashton Pointe!! Freshly painted, New light fixtures, Faucets and the list goes on......! New ceiling fans in the Living room and loft, Kitchen has new backsplash, Windows professionally cleaned...! Stunning 2Bdm + loft, 2 1/2 Bath, Huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Eating area opens up to the beautiful patio backing to the greens. 204 Naperville school dist. Close to Metra station, I-88 and Malls. Prime location.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

208 W Washington Street #1613

South-facing, sunny soft Loft condo in the heart of the Loop with parking available. Kitchen has newer SS appliances, Granite island and Oak cabinets. Living room has hardwood floors, gas fireplace and a South-facing balcony. Both bedrooms are lofted (partial walls), can easily fit a queen-sized bed and are fully carpeted. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and standard closet with closet organizers added. Master bathroom has a double-bowl vanity with plentiful storage space. In-unit W/D. Professionally managed building with a beautiful lobby, 24/7 security. well-equipped fitness center, bike storage, business center and common roof deck and large personal storage room. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, Millennium Park, Lyric Opera House and River Walk. Walk to all L lines, buses and trains. Assessment includes gas, heat, basic cable, wi-fi and storage space. Strong reserves, no special, no rent cap or restrictions.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

8566 Huckins Drive

FOR LEASE! Gorgeous Ranch home with Full basement in Walnut Creek subdivision. ** RELOCATION & INSURANCE COMPANIES CONSIDERED** Spacious Open floor plan offers a elegant feel throughout the home. Features 3 bedrooms 3.1 Baths with a full finished basement with tons of storage. Living area has a cozy fireplace that wraps around into the eat in kitchen which has tons of cabinet & counter space. Master bedroom offers a huge walk in closet and Master Bath. All Bedrooms have ceiling fans. 3 car attached Garage and large fenced in yard and deck. Close to I-80 and Metra. Tons of shopping centers and restaurants near by. Top rated school districts! A must see! Available starting mid October. Must meet Landlord requirments and will be shown on a case by case basis due to covid-19.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

902 Violet Drive

Available Now! Beautifully updated townhome with high end finishes. This spacious townhome features hardwood floors, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and open concept kitchen to the family room. Basement features 4th bedroom or den/office plus 3rd full bath. Oversized 2 car garage, and a balcony with views of the pond. Pond and gazebo nearby, connected to bike trail and fishing at Mallard Lake Forest Preserve. Minutes from the 390 expressway, Metra and shopping. Application fee ($65 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile even though "No Pets Policy". (No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service).
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1103 Miller Lane #105

Affordable Buffalo Grove 1 bed/1 bath condo in Mill Creek subdivision. Freshly painted unit with newer laminated floors. Kitchen has eating area and newer stove, refrigerator. Big and bright main living/family room leads to outdoor patio with newer slider doors. Large room sizes -- walk-in closet in bedroom and large entryway and linens closets. Laundry in basement, storage locker included, easy parking right outside unit. Added bonus: HOA fee covers heat, gas, water, trash, exterior maintenance, common insurance and use of the pool.
Mundelein, ILbhhschicago.com

820 Castleton Court

Large, beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom ranch with open floor design, in a prime cul-de-sac location in Mundelein! Vaulted ceilings throughout the entire home make the already open space feel much larger. Tons of natural light streams into this home to showcase the impeccable design and upkeep by the homeowner. Beautiful floors, Elegant kitchen with plenty of stylish cabinets, great counter space, and high-quality appliances. Remodeled bathrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. The cozy living room overlooks the large deck and fenced backyard. In-unit laundry, one-car garage. Rent includes a once per month professional cleaning. Come visit soon.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

540 Creekwood Court #B

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ground floor unit. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Newly painted, granite countertops. Close to schools, shopping, easy access to expressways. No pets allowed. Non-smoking environment. Listing agent to run background and credit checks at a cost of $40 per adult. Landlord is looking for good credit and family income equal or higher than 3xs rent.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

904 Kestrel Court

Piney Orchard Stunning 3-Level brick front townhouse in Piney orchard! 3 fully finished levels. 2 car garage townhome with 2 car driveway! Huge kitchen w/breakfast area. Possible 4th bedroom/Den/office on the main level. Master bedroom with private bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Hardwood floors! Rare 2-car Garage with off street parking and parking lot. Large deck off kitchen area. Community offers walking/nature trails, tot lots, Community center, fitness room, indoor & 3 outdoor pools with a hot tub, local shopping and much more!! Just minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train station & major traffic routes. Close to DC, Baltimore & Annapolis. Enjoy your beautiful Master suite & luxurious Master bathroom with separate shower & soaking tub! Home also includes an active 1 year warranty! Main floor bedroom has a full bathroom attached. Master has a huge walk-in closet!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Justice Way

Tucked away and off the beaten path!!! Charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod nestled on peaceful and private 1.75 acre lot, located in the North East/Elk Neck School District with close proximity to Elk Neck State Park, Rt. 40 and I-95. Enter into a sizable living room with beautiful hardwood flooring and a striking custom accent wall. Located adjacent to the living area is an updated eat-in kitchen which features ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, double sink and attractive wainscoting. Completing the main level are 2 bedrooms, both with hardwood flooring , and a recently updated full bath. Access your spacious deck through a door in the kitchen where your outdoor living, entertaining and relaxation will continue. Sprawling and secluded, the backyard borders the State Forest and includes an above ground pool with plenty of room for children and pets to run and play. Upper level highlights include 2 roomy bedrooms and a second full bath. Additional property features include a full basement with walk-out and a cozy woodstove (waiting for your idea's!), as well as a new HVAC system which was added in 2019. If you are searching for a welcoming, affordable home in a peaceful and friendly community, your search is over...206 Justice Way...Welcome Home!!!
Mclean, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2026 Mayfair Mclean Court

Stunning end row, all brick Georgian colonial townhome in exclusive community of Mayfair of McLean. It is centrally located on the border of Falls Church and McLean and is two miles from the West Falls Church metro, four miles from Tyson's and five miles to Arlington. Excellent schools are Longfellow Elementary (.2 miles), Haycock Middle (.6 miles) and sought-after McLean High (1.8 miles, with bus pick up on the block). House has three levels and is well appointed with marble tile & hardwood floors, wainscoting, high ceilings and two marble-surround fireplaces. It has a large kitchen with a custom designed pantry, granite countertops, chef's desk, eating area and an adjacent family room. Also on this floor is a formal dining room and a large living room with a fireplace and large windows. Upstairs is the principal bedroom with walk-in closet and marble tile bath. On the other side of the hallway, there are two other bedrooms and a second full bath. On the ground level is a large family room with French doors leading to a brick paver patio and a beautiful, low maintenance garden. Also, on this level there is a fourth bedroom, third full bathroom, laundry room, large storage closet and a door to the garage, which has built in shelves for additional storage.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2607 Caulfield Court

All levels finished, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen, and HUGE bump out on the living room. Completely open concept on the first floor. Two oversized primary bedrooms on the second floor. Upgraded beautiful neutral bathrooms at every corner. 3rd bedroom in basement for maximum privacy, as well as cozy fireplace and tiled floors in walkout basement. Gently sloping backyard ready for your green thumb. But not just the cosmetic factors have been upgraded: new windows, new roof, and HVAC has been replaced in the past 5 years. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with 2 parking spaces directly in front of the home, new shops in walking distance, quick access to walking paths and the Monocacy River, and a nice pool house with recently renovated pool and tot lot. Come see all that Tuscarora Knolls has to offer! Don't let this one get away!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

997 Joshua Tree Court

Rare opportunity to own a large end of group and former model!..... Come see this well maintained, end unit that was the model home in the highly sought after Owings Ridge community. First time buyers - don't miss out on this one! Priced to sell and peace of mind! NEW roof, HVAC, Hot Water Heater, SS Appliances all 2016! Beautifully landscaped, all around...large fully fenced back yard, with deck , patio and even room to practice your basketball game! This home has it all, large living room, dining room and open concept kitchen and half bath on the main level. Walk-out from your dining area onto the fully enclosed deck/patio./lawn area. Upstairs, you will find vaulted ceilings throughout with a large master bedroom & en suite bathroom. Two full sized bedrooms and fully laundry area on the lower level with plenty of space and a half bath! Come see it on Sunday August 29th from 1-3pm, for the open house!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3554 Cedarbrook Court

Sparkling clean and move in ready spacious unit now available for sale. Property offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, downstairs area with a separate laundry room and space that could be converted into a den, workout room, or additional storage area, 1 car garage, and a beautiful large deck that will allow you to enjoy views of the most beautiful sunsets! An open floor plan concept, LOTS of natural light and plenty of closet space throughout! Professional photos COMING SOON! Call to schedule your personal tour to truly appreciate all that this property has to offer.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Dawn View Court

WELCOME!+- Lovely Brick-Front, Light Filled, Spacious+-Townhome.+- 5-Finished levels+-in the sought after (rarely seen) neighborhood of Nottingham Woods.+- 9+' Ceilings,+- Hardwood Floors, plus... amazing+-Palladian window in the Living Room+-with a large deck & a fully finished basement with a fireplace.+-Community boasts 2 parks and walking paths. Conveniently located+-minutes away from Rt 29, ICC-200, I-495, and the FDA.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Cedarcone Court

Welcome to this lovely & tucked away Cedarside Farm townhome in Nottingham. Main level includes kitchen with hardwood floors , half bathroom, dining room leading to specious deck that overlooks wooded area. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including attached master bathroom. A finished lower level offers wood floors and a walk-out and includes a family room and laundry/utility room. Just minutes away from Bel Air Road. Unlike other townhome community this court offers a lot of overflow parking right in the middle of community. This home will not last. Come and see it today!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

28 Capricorn Court

MUST SEE Spacious, like new, three-bedroom, three full and one-half bath, interior townhome with finished basement located on a quiet street in the desirable Mill Creek South community. This beautiful three-level home features numerous updates, including fresh paint throughout, newer roof, brand new HVAC, new appliances, updated bathrooms, refinished hardwood flooring, new lighting, new fixtures and the list goes on. A freshly painted front door and foyer entry leads to a spacious combination living room / dining area with gleaming hardwood flooring and vinyl double paned windows with new blinds. The rear, table-space kitchen features new appliances, freshly painted white cabinetry, gorgeous black granite countertops, ceiling fan and a stainless steel sink with new fixtures. An updated powder room boasts a new custom vanity with granite top, a new toilet and new vinyl flooring. Sliders lead to a fully fenced rear yard that backs to trees, has concrete steps, security lighting and a gate to the common area. Berber-carpeted steps lead to the upper level that features gorgeous hard wood plank flooring in all three large bedrooms, a linen closet with sliding doors and bedroom doors with brushed nickel hardware. The spacious primary bedroom features an updated master bath with new granite-topped vanity, tub-shower with tile surround, new vinyl flooring, updated lighting and new fixtures. The beautiful hall bath has the same updates! Pine wood stairs with brand new runner lead to a lower level that features a huge utility room with full size washer/dryer, brand new hot water heater and new HVAC air handler. A hallway with laminate flooring leads to a large, open family room space with privacy door and boasts recessed lighting, huge closets and yet another full bathroom featuring a custom shower stall insert with tile trim, pedestal sink, new toilet and new vinyl flooring. Located just minutes from 270, the ICC and major commuter routes, along with parks, trails, lots of shopping, community pool, restaurants and more - this move-in ready home has it ALL!

Comments / 0

Community Policy