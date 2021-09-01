1800 AMBERLEY Court #300

Stunning end row, all brick Georgian colonial townhome in exclusive community of Mayfair of McLean. It is centrally located on the border of Falls Church and McLean and is two miles from the West Falls Church metro, four miles from Tyson's and five miles to Arlington. Excellent schools are Longfellow Elementary (.2 miles), Haycock Middle (.6 miles) and sought-after McLean High (1.8 miles, with bus pick up on the block). House has three levels and is well appointed with marble tile & hardwood floors, wainscoting, high ceilings and two marble-surround fireplaces. It has a large kitchen with a custom designed pantry, granite countertops, chef's desk, eating area and an adjacent family room. Also on this floor is a formal dining room and a large living room with a fireplace and large windows. Upstairs is the principal bedroom with walk-in closet and marble tile bath. On the other side of the hallway, there are two other bedrooms and a second full bath. On the ground level is a large family room with French doors leading to a brick paver patio and a beautiful, low maintenance garden. Also, on this level there is a fourth bedroom, third full bathroom, laundry room, large storage closet and a door to the garage, which has built in shelves for additional storage.