New Orleans, LA

Fr. Gros: When frustrated, like Jesus, let 'the violence stop here'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Jesuit Father Eddie Gros kept a journal in which he detailed some reflections that helped him endure those exceedingly tough times. Today, he graciously offers up his reflections for our discernment today as we slog through the uncertainty of the coming weeks. Please share! Father Gros is the parochial vicar at Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church in New Orleans.

