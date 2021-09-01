Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

9208 Bethia Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 1 Acre yard - zoned Agricultural with plenty of places for gardening and fun! Opportunity knocks with this adorable brick ranch ! Great location, feels like you are in the country but just a couple of minutes from Hancock Village, Lowes, Walmart, restaurants, and shopping. Classic ranch style with living room, family room with fireplace and woodstove, eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and laundry room. Third bedroom has pocket door to kitchen and would make a perfect dining room! Ready for your creative touches - have fun with it! The yard is a perfect size and you have storage sheds and a workshop - Plus a chicken coop! Home and property convey as is......New H20 heater, Heat pump is 3 years old, Roof appx 8 years and has tilt gutters, all appliances convey.

