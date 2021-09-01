Rebeca: On board Tim Ciasulli's 40m Benetti Oasis superyacht
A champion powerboat racer embraced a change of pace with Rebeca, the first Benetti Oasis 40M. BOAT discovers a laid-back, light-filled and whisper-quiet delight. "This boat gets more eyes than an optician,” says Tim Ciasulli, owner of Rebeca, Benetti’s first Oasis. He took delivery of the 40.8-metre yacht, the first in a series developed with exterior designer RWD and interior designer Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, in the autumn of 2020. He enjoyed cruising along the Italian coast – a reduced itinerary owing to travel restrictions and mandated quarantine – and feted the delivery with builder Benetti in colourful Portofino.www.boatinternational.com
Comments / 0