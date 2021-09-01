Rebeca: On board Tim Ciasulli's 40m Benetti Oasis superyacht

Heesen just flipped the script on one of its most popular superyacht lines. The Dutch shipyard has unveiled a sleek new vessel, known as Project Apollo, which is the first in the 180-foot (55-meter) Steel class to sport a revised design. Like its predecessors, the superyacht is characterized by a steel fast-displacement hull that is said to offer excellent fuel efficiency, stability and seaworthiness. That’s largely where the similarities end, though. The 180-footer’s muscular exterior was refined by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and has been described as the next “evolutionary step.” Apollo sports a more aggressive profile than her counterparts, with...