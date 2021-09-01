Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas to release more information on COVID school outbreaks

By associatedpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas will soon release more information on school COVID-19 outbreaks and youth vaccination rates as many districts begin the year without masks. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that a new working group of pediatricians, school nurses and other health care providers will meet weekly to discuss how schools can operate safely amid the pandemic. She said the group will release a weekly report that will provide a list of schools with active outbreaks and best practices on masking, testing and quarantining. The report also will include a county-by-county breakdown on youth vaccination rates, cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

