Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the league’s reserve list Wednesday, though he could be back with the team soon and available for Week 1 against Cleveland. Mathieu is fully vaccinated, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, and NFL rules released in July say that vaccinated players that test positive and are asymptomatic can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. Mathieu has been an All-Pro each of his first two seasons in Kansas City. He’s entering the final year of a $42 million, three-year contract, though both sides have expressed optimism in a long-term extension.