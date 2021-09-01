Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

The Health of our Communication Skills

life.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we usually think of “Wellness” in a more directly physical sense, today we are going to consider the health of our communication skills. George Orwell managed to become one of the most influential writers in his relatively short life; born in 1903 and passing away in 1950, his adolescence and adult life were each lived in the shadow of a World War. This influence can be clearly seen in his works 1984 and Animal Farm, both of which are still constant presences on high school and college reading lists, but we are going to focus on some of his advice and insight regarding our use of language. Orwell’s essay “Politics and the English Language” draws our attention to the relationship between the language we use and the thoughts that language enables, as well as larger questions of how we can possibly measure the “health” of a language. It’s well worth a short read, but here we will dig into the main cuts of the paper.

living.life.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Language#Wellness#Animal Farm#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
techstartups.com

The Importance of English Language Skills for Business Communication

The global business landscape is one of the most complicated things that exists. Everything leading it up to the production and distribution of products and services makes up the business world with billions of people playing just as many roles. To keep the complicated business world rolling, communication is essential....
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Pronouns

Research suggests that pronoun use offers a window into emotional and relational states. A study showed a correlation between depression and an increase in the use of "I-words." Researchers also found that increased use of "we-words" indicates a greater focus on community. Remember the last time you disagreed with someone?...
Los Angeles, CAuclaextension.edu

New UCLA Extension Courses to Strengthen Your Written Communication Skills

Verbal and written communication skills are fundamental to career success. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) Job Outlook 2021 Spring Update, communication continues to be highly ranked as a key attribute employers seek on a candidate’s resume. With remote work opportunities on the rise, this Forbes article also highlights communication as essential to the Top 25 Soft Skills Remote Workers Need In 2021.
Cell PhonesNorwalk Hour

Babbel Makes Learning a New Language Easier

There are a myriad of benefits to learning a new language for entrepreneurs. From being able to connect with more customers locally to having the tools to expand your business internationally, learning a new language is a major asset for business owners. But you don't have the time to go back to night school.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Customer Service and Mental Health

Dealing with an organization's customer service department can increase anxiety, harm, and feelings of unworthiness. Engaging with companies focused on consumer satisfaction and delivering quality over profits boosts mental wellbeing. Prioritize mental wellbeing and customer appreciation when choosing where to spend money. Life is full of potential stressors and distractions....
Mental HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills – will there be enough school mental health resources? | Opinion

Sandra M. Chafouleas, University of Connecticut and Amy Briesch, Northeastern University. Even before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings suggest a doubling of rates of disorders such as anxiety and depression among children and adolescents during the pandemic. One reason is that children’s well-being is tightly connected to family and community conditions such as stress and financial worries.
Healththenorthwindonline.com

Editorial—Athletes and mental health: even our heroes are human

This year’s Olympics has brought attention to the crushing expectations placed on athletes; when Simone Biles walked away from the competition due to her mental state, she joined other athletes who have been increasingly open about the struggles which affect their performance. Biles, regarded by most as the greatest gymnast...
PetsMedscape News

Do Pets Improve Workplace Mental Health? Paws-itively!

You've heard of Google. Perhaps you've also heard of Googlers, the people who work at Google. But have you heard of Dooglers?. Pets have become an increasingly integral component of workplace culture. Google, which has been at the forefront of this movement, has gone so far as to call themselves a "dog company," from their Doogler group (employee dogs) to dog badges and merchandise, and even an official statement in their Code of Conduct:
BusinessFast Company

4 signs your company has an innovation-minded culture

Burnout is a topic that seems inextricably tied to our conversations around the workplace. We hear about it often in relation to the tech industry and startups; according to one survey, almost 60% of tech workers said they suffer from it. But burnout is prevalent in countless other industries—consider the...
HealthThrive Global

Why Getting Good Sleep Is Important For Our Health

Sleep is important for many brain functions, including communication between nerve cells (neurons). Your brain and body are very active while you sleep. Recent evidence suggests that sleep plays an important role in flushing out toxins from the brain that accumulate when you wake up. Sleep latency and sleep duration...
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

MBA programs need to keep up with business innovation, employers say

Innovation, strategic planning and digital transformation top the list of what employers are looking for in MBA program graduates. Yet, many graduate business programs are still teaching more generic or broad courses, according to an Aug. 23 Bloomberg report. CarringtonCrisp, an education marketing firm, surveyed 508 employers from 22 countries...
EconomyFast Company

How to succeed in enterprise/startup partnerships

Imagine you are the CEO of a large, well-established enterprise. You are under increasing pressure to address the demands of continued growth; a meaningful ESG strategy; a fickler and more diverse customer base; a changing regulatory environment; and all the fallouts of the pandemic—just for starters. Or, perhaps you are...
PharmaceuticalsHarvard Health

Is vaccine misinformation affecting our health?

In a recent webinar presented by the Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, Matthew Baum, the Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications, and a team of principal investigators with the COVID States Project explained the results of their latest report. A series of 19 surveys conducted...
DesignArchDaily

Architecture and Health: How Spaces Can Impact Our Emotional Well-Being

August 5th is National Health Day in Brazil. Our readers have already expressed their opinion on how psychology is essential to build healthy and pleasant spaces to live in, and for this reason, we decided to explore the impacts of the spatial experience on each person's well-being, improving quality of life and reducing mental stress. In other words, architecture not only contributes to physical health through ergonomics but also affects our emotional comfort.
SoftwareThe Next Web

How AI can enhance our real and virtual lives

Did you know Neural is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will explore the future of AI during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now!. Every new technology brings with it questions of ethics and unintended consequences. It’s right to ask these questions,...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

How our microbiome might affect our mental health

Researchers have examined the link between depression and microbiome health. A new study suggests that focusing on the microbiome might help alleviate some symptoms of depression associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Other studies suggest our microbiome can impact our brain and emotions. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals...
Books & LiteratureThe Evening News

MAY COLUMN: Understanding our styles, improving our communication

This summer we have spent some time thinking about three important books that are worth spending time reading. The books speak about a subject near and dear – communication. Thinking about communication stretches us beyond the handful of people with whom we are comfortable. Communication is a foundation upon which progress and community occur.
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

Weekend Long Reads: The Evolution of Our Health Care System

This weekend’s “long read” focuses on two medical research papers exploring how the U.S. health care system has changed over the past two decades: the money going into the system and the outcomes for individuals. And it’s not a pretty picture. Let’s start with a paper from a group of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy