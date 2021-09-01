While we usually think of “Wellness” in a more directly physical sense, today we are going to consider the health of our communication skills. George Orwell managed to become one of the most influential writers in his relatively short life; born in 1903 and passing away in 1950, his adolescence and adult life were each lived in the shadow of a World War. This influence can be clearly seen in his works 1984 and Animal Farm, both of which are still constant presences on high school and college reading lists, but we are going to focus on some of his advice and insight regarding our use of language. Orwell’s essay “Politics and the English Language” draws our attention to the relationship between the language we use and the thoughts that language enables, as well as larger questions of how we can possibly measure the “health” of a language. It’s well worth a short read, but here we will dig into the main cuts of the paper.