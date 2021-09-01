Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings re-sign Everson Griffen, add 14 players to practice squad

By Mark Craig
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings re-signed defensive end Everson Griffen on Wednesday, a day after making him one of their final cuts to set their initial 53-man roster. The team also signed 14 players to their practice squad, but quarterback Jake Browning was not one of them. His rise from 2019-20 practice squad player to first crack at the 2021 No. 2 job quickly fizzled during a dismal preseason performance.

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Smith
Person
Kellen Mond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Cowboys#Lions#Hawley High Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Everson Griffen expected to rejoin Vikings

Everson Griffen reportedly is on the verge of a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran pass rusher split the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Vikings. Griffen was named a Pro Bowler four times from...
NFLchatsports.com

Pass-rusher Everson Griffen expected to sign with Minnesota Vikings, source says

EAGAN, Minn. -- Veteran free-agent pass rusher Everson Griffen is expected to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN. Griffen, 33, was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft and spent a decade with the Vikings. From 2010-19, Griffen totaled 74.5 sacks, which ranks seventh in franchise history. He was named a Pro Bowler four times in Minnesota, including three straight seasons from 2015-17.
NFLchatsports.com

Return of Everson Griffen to Vikings Is the Cake Topper for Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings will re-sign Everson Griffen this week, barring an unforeseen and last-minute change of heart. Reunion: The #Vikings are expected to sign veteran pass-rusher Everson Griffen, who worked out for his old friends last week, source said. Griffen had 6 sacks last year for the #Cowboys and #Lions, but spent every season prior in Minnesota.
NFLarcamax.com

Jim Souhan: Re-signing Griffen is quintessential Vikings move

In the midst of a worrisome and divisive training camp, the Minnesota Vikings on Monday made a quintessential Minnesota Vikings move, one that could fairly be described as worrisome and could increase the divisiveness on a team that can't even agree on the efficacy of vaccines. The Vikings signed former...
NFLBrainerd Dispatch

Vikings trade for Jets tight end Chris Herndon, release but hopeful to re-sign DE Everson Griffen

The Minnesota Vikings wasted no time addressing their need at tight end. The Vikings on Tuesday acquired tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets along with a sixth-round pick for a fourth-round pick in a deal expected to become official on Wednesday. Herndon, a three-year NFL veteran who had 39 catches in 2018 and 31 in 2020, comes after the Vikings learned last weekend that starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss at least the beginning of the season with a torn meniscus. He will have knee surgery this week.
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings re-sign Everson Griffen and Andrew DePaola, release Britton Colquitt

UPDATE: Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune is reporting that Colquitt will, in fact, be back with the Vikings tomorrow and that his release was a procedural move, much like the Vikings did with Griffen and DePaola. Original story follows. Among the moves that the Minnesota Vikings made on Tuesday...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy