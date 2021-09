Update (Sept. 1): The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted Wednesday to extend the contract for Jimbo Fisher an additional four years through the 2031 season. “Coach Fisher continues to demonstrate he is building our program for long-term success and he is a perfect fit for Texas A&M. Providing the appropriate amount of stability and continuity during this important time is critical as we support our football program at the highest level,” said Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork.