Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum, State, Pantages theaters in Minneapolis will now require vaccines and masks

By Chris Riemenschneider
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to put your "Frozen: The Musical" plans on ice if you're over the age of 12 and don't yet have a COVID-19 vaccination or are unwilling to be tested or wear a mask. The Hennepin Theatre Trust — which operates the Orpheum, State and Pantages theaters in downtown Minneapolis — announced Wednesday that it, too, will be requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test for admission to any of its performances. Guests will also be required to wear masks inside all the venues except when eating or drinking.

m.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Minneapolis, MN
Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
John Hiatt
Person
Gordon Lightfoot
Person
Jeff Foxworthy
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Madeleine Peyroux
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Health And Safety#State#Pantages#Time#Covid#The Guthrie Theater#The Hennepin Theatres#Hennepintheatretrust Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy