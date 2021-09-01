Orpheum, State, Pantages theaters in Minneapolis will now require vaccines and masks

Time to put your "Frozen: The Musical" plans on ice if you're over the age of 12 and don't yet have a COVID-19 vaccination or are unwilling to be tested or wear a mask. The Hennepin Theatre Trust — which operates the Orpheum, State and Pantages theaters in downtown Minneapolis — announced Wednesday that it, too, will be requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test for admission to any of its performances. Guests will also be required to wear masks inside all the venues except when eating or drinking.