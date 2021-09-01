Cancel
Outer Banks Brewtag 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19, labor shortage

By OBX Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe organizers of the annual Outer Banks Brewtag have announced that the 2021 edition will not be happening due to multiple factors. Held each fall as a celebration of flight and beer at The Soundside event site in Nags Head, Brewtag has become a popular event with both locals and visitors.

