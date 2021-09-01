Outer Banks Brewtag 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19, labor shortage

The Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD), has had to cut a few routes due to the pandemic and the inability to find qualified drivers to cover all routes. “Driver shortages are not unique to TCTD, nationwide trends continue to show that there is a severe lack of qualification and interest in transit driving jobs, especially those that require CDLs,” said Mike Reed, the district’s superintendent. “These shortages are hitting home here in Oregon, and on the Oregon Coast. Some of our partner transit agencies on the north coast are in the process of significant reduction of services and elimination of routes as a result of staffing concerns and COVID. As it pertains to TCTD, our own driver shortage impacts are two-fold, we have lost folks through attrition and not been able to replace those positions as of yet, and there is the COVID factor.”