With the fall season approaching, I thought what could be a better cocktail than one that includes traditional fall flavors? This is where the Autumn Apple comes into play. If you like Old Fashioneds, this could be the drink for you. The Autumn Apple is very similar to the classic Old Fashioned, however, the addition of apple cider to this cocktail takes it to a whole different level. What makes this drink so good is that there is a perfect balance between sweet and savory. After all, whiskey and apples are such an iconic duo!