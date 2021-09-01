Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Autumn Apple

By Claudia LeSage
insidecolumbia.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the fall season approaching, I thought what could be a better cocktail than one that includes traditional fall flavors? This is where the Autumn Apple comes into play. If you like Old Fashioneds, this could be the drink for you. The Autumn Apple is very similar to the classic Old Fashioned, however, the addition of apple cider to this cocktail takes it to a whole different level. What makes this drink so good is that there is a perfect balance between sweet and savory. After all, whiskey and apples are such an iconic duo!

insidecolumbia.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Autumn#Whiskey#Brown Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Angostura Bitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

3-Ingredient Fudgy Chocolate Cake

This fudgy chocolate cake with only 3 ingredients is such a yummy dessert that does not require much time or effort to prepare it, which make is it ideal for all the beginners in the kitchen. Plus, you can make it 2-ingredient if you don’t have or want to put chocolate chips in the preparation! Isn’t it amazing?! Here are the instructions:
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Crisp Peanut Butter Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. These peanut butter cookies, made with just the right proportion of granulated and brown sugars, are crisp, shortbread-like, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness just like what you find at San Francisco’s Miette Bakery. Adapted from Meg Ray | Miette | Chronicle, 2011.
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Coffee Smoothie

I managed to get through college, grad school, and mothering three young children without the crutch of coffee. I didn’t really like the taste—not in a cup, a cappuccino, or even a scoop of coffee ice cream. But this past year I found myself lured into the cult of coffee.
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Strawberry Pie Recipe

My nonna Angela used to say: the key to an easy life is flexibility – be the Italian olive tree that bends in the wind and not the English oak that snaps. So, I always try to have prepared dessert in the freezer that will be an ideal treat for unexpected guests or each time when we have a good day and we want to finish it with a nice dessert like this creamy strawberry pie.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

No-Bake Pineapple Pie

This pineapple pie I so rich and creamy, simply delicious! If you like fruit desserts, then this no-bake pineapple pie is the real thing for you! And the best part is that you will need just 5 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6-8 Ingredients:. 1 graham...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

17 Sparkling ICE Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

With all the bad press about mainstream diet soda, people are turning to alternative forms of low-calorie refreshment. One popular choice is sparkling water, which is often flavored with real juice and fortified with vitamins and antioxidants. Sparkling ICE is a fan favorite brand of sparkling water, available in 17...
RecipesLJWORLD

CRAVE: Sweet, savory desserts are easy to make, fun to eat with family

These special muffins qualify as sweet and savory, and for anyone who scoffs at the bacon-chocolate pairing, try it before you knock it. The salty, smokiness of the bacon marries with the sweetness of chocolate, and a perfect union is formed. It may become a new favorite! Yields 12 muffins.
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Apple Cider Doughnut Holes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Apple Cider Doughnut Holes are loaded with apple cider flavors and coated in a delicious cinnamon-sugar topping. Baked -not fried, to perfection, you’ll love the soft texture of this fall favorite!
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Apple Cake

The next time you go apple picking, make this one-bowl rustic apple cake your top priority once you get home. The secret ingredient: apple butter—not to be confused with applesauce. (Apple butter is thicker and more concentrated in flavor.) It adds moisture, a little spice, and the perfect amount of sweetness to balance the toasty crunch from the pecans and tartness of the apples. Out of all the apple desserts in the world, this is a cake you’ll be making over and over again. A slice is practically begging for a big dollop of homemade whipped cream or Ree’s vanilla bean ice cream.
RecipesForks Over Knives

Baked Peaches with Granola Topping

In this whole-fruit breakfast crisp, a crunchy oat topping perfectly complements sweet peaches drizzled in cinnamon- and ginger-spiced orange juice. Add a dollop of dairy-free yogurt on top and you have the ultimate morning meal. Tip: For beautiful baked peaches, seek out freestone peach varieties rather than clingstone types, which...
Recipesmobilebaymag.com

Recipe: Fresh Mountain Apple Cake

This recipe by potter Gail Moore is super moist and works as well for dessert as it does for an afternoon snack with coffee. It is served on a piece of pottery Susie Bowman collected on a trip to Greece. 3 eggs, beaten. 2 cups vegetable oil. 2 cups sugar.
Posted by
Gin Lee

Sugar-free concord grape jam

Sugar-free concord grape jam.Virginia Watkins/Desygner. There's nothing better than making fresh, homemade, sugar-free grape jam! This recipe is one of the easiest jam recipes that there is to make. No canning is required, and no pectin. The secret to making the jam thick is by slow simmering it.
RecipesTODAY.com

Summer recipes for peaches, plums and cherries

TODAY contributor Elizabeth Heiskell, whose new cookbook is “Come On Over,” visits the plaza with summer recipes for stone fruits like peaches, plums and cherries, including plum and cherry salad with goat cheese and plum Dutch baby pancakes.Aug. 9, 2021.
Drinkshvmag.com

Drink Crown Maple’s Twist on the Classic Old-Fashioned Cocktail

This spirits-heavy cocktail is elevated to new heights by one of the Hudson Valley’s most beloved ingredients, Crown Maple syrup. This delicious spin on the classic Old-Fashioned was perfected by Crown Maple founder Robb Turner. Ingredients:. 1 oz Crown Maple Dark Amber Syrup. 3-4 dashes Angostura bitters. 2 orange wedges.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ best apple recipes

As the weather turns colder after the summer, what's more autumnal than a dessert made with apples?. From apple crumble to apple pie, served with ice cream or custard, these apple recipes are comfort food at its best. Apples are also incredibly versatile and pair well with chocolate (see our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy