2021 Beacons of Excellence Award Recipients

By Shawn Wood
 8 days ago

Congratulations to this years winners that were identified as “Beacons of Change.” Outstanding nominations were submitted from across campus–each worthy of the award. A selection committee of faculty, staff and administration led by Sr. Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Chase Hagood and Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald recommended six recipients in 2021 for service inspiring and advancing change by raising awareness around marginalized students, creating institutional change and/or advancing racial justice across campus.

