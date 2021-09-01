Ambassador Spotlight - Steve Hubbard

According to his bio, Chef Sean Hill came to cooking by watching the matriarchs in his family in their Sunday kitchens. As a farm kid, he wasn’t a stranger to growing, picking, or butchering. Hill worked his way across the country in corporate restaurants before landing the gig at Stone House Restaurant, opened recently by husband-and-wife restaurateurs Lisa and Paul Pardo, who also owned Coal Vines Pizza and Wine Bar in Southlake. Hill’s backstory is shared by some of our city’s most excellent chefs, including Jon Bonnell and Juan Rodriguez. Thanks to the raised bed gardens in the back of the restaurant, Hill gets to play a little with farming in a restaurant that’s firmly citybound.