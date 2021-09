University of Delaware students flocking to the Newark area have a new home for their student wellness and counseling needs. The services of Student Life’s Center for Counseling and Student Development and Student Wellness and Health Promotion have reopened in the Wellbeing Center at Warner Hall. It is in the midst of a new neighborhood of wellbeing created by Warner and Laurel halls at the south end of the Green. Laurel Hall houses Student Health Services, which provides students’ preventative and specialist physical health care.