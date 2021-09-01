Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fast-growing DECA Dental Group secures strategic investment from Blackstone

By DBJ Staff
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the country's fastest-growing dental services companies recently announced a partnership with the world's largest alternative investment manager, according to a news release. On Aug. 26, DECA Dental Group said it had secured a strategic investment from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunites (NYSE: BX). With more than 100...

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deca#Dental Group#Bx#Deca#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Cell Phonesrealtybiznews.com

How Strategic Management Helps Your Business Grow

Strategic management is the process of managing an organization to achieve its goals. It entails both short-term and long-term decision-making, and it helps organizations grow by improving their performance. This article will discuss what strategic management entails, how it can help your business grow, and some information about the skills...
Businessmpamag.com

Private equity firm partners with US mortgage tech provider

Canadian private equity firm Novacap and mortgage technology provider Accurate Group have announced a new partnership aimed at accelerating the latter company’s growth. “Thanks to its key relationships in North America, Novacap is committed to building world-class companies, and with this partnership, aims to support Accurate Group with the capital and expertise to further grow the business,” the companies said in a joint statement.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Reinsurer SCOR Restructures Group Leadership Team

SCOR announced changes to its group executive committee, which aim to facilitate the reinsurer’s next phase of strategic development. SCOR said all the changes were made with internal promotions. The following group executive committee members continue to serve in their current capacity:. Ian Kelly, as group chief financial officer. Jean-Paul...
BusinessWNCY

Wells Fargo’s commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday that Perry Pelos, the chief executive officer of its commercial banking unit, will retire from the company in April. Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo’s middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Flora Growth's Flora Labs Receives Good Manufacturing Practices Certification

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) revealed Friday that Flora Lab has received authorization by the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute to be Good Manufacturing Practices certified to manufacture cosmetic products. The certification takes effect immediately and enables Flora to produce cosmetic products for export to international markets that require goods to be manufactured under the rigorous GMP standards.
Businessautomotive-fleet.com

Private Equity Firm Buys Majority Stake in XLerate Group

Brightstar Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs and management teams, announced Sept. 2 that it has acquired a majority stake in XLerate Group, a leading nationwide car auction and remarketing facilitation company, according to a news release. XLerate's senior management team and current...
Businessgisuser.com

BlackSky Secures Investment from Palantir and Enters into Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Following Successful Pilot Project

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, announced today that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has committed to making an equity investment in BlackSky, which is scheduled to close after the completion of BlackSky’s business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (“Osprey”). Following the successful completion of a joint pilot program between BlackSky and Palantir, this investment signifies the strengthening of a strategic collaboration that will enable BlackSky to further extend its capabilities and meet the increasing demand for global monitoring services from its and Palantir’s customers.
Metal Miningkitco.com

African Gold Group grows resource

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company was up 2 cents to 15 cents. The results were from the 2020 drilling campaign, which...
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Raising people through investment

VC Include, a New York–based firm, gathered with its investors at the restaurant Atria in Edgartown on Thursday evening to celebrate the addition of Include Ventures, the firm’s investment arm. The firm was founded in 2018 to “accelerate investment into diverse emerging managers — women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous and LGBTQ — to drive economic growth and opportunity in the market.” The idea is to educate entrepreneurs and fund managers who are minorities, and develop generational wealth in those communities.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

As M&A activity reshapes the tax & accounting profession, private equity takes a hand

In early August, private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners announced it had made a strategic investment in EisnerAmper, a Top 20 accounting firm based in New York. EisnerAmper said this “significant capital infusion” will drive the firm’s “long-term growth initiatives, which include accelerating the evolution of service offerings, investing considerably in talent and technology, and strategically expanding via organic growth and targeted mergers and acquisitions.”
BusinessStamford Advocate

Wizeline Continues Accelerated Growth With Strategic Investment from CDPQ

Agreement from CDPQ to purchase a majority stake from Apax Digital Fund who will remain a shareholder following transaction. SAN FRANCISCO and MONTRÉAL (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Wizeline, a global technology services provider that partners with clients to build high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced an agreement for Caisse...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Zo World Secures EUR 15 Mn Capital From GEM Group

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Zo World Limited, a travel startup that is building a decentralized travel marketplace, announced on Wednesday that it had signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, for a EUR 15 million capital commitment.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Ardonagh Advisory Acquires UK Medical Insurance Broker, Usay Group

Ardonagh Advisory Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of The Ardonagh Group, announced it has acquired Usay Group Ltd., one of the largest consumer personal medical insurance and protection insurance brokers in the UK. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Launching in 2008, Usay is a market-leading comparison service for...
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

American Equity announces new chief financial officer

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.
Businessmartechseries.com

Drift Announces Strategic Investment from Vista Equity Partners; Partnership Will Help Customers Accelerate Revenue via B2B Conversational Commerce

Drift Eclipses Unicorn Status from Vista Growth Investment. Drift, the leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, today announced a strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista)”, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Vista’s strategic growth investment in Drift will further accelerate the company’s mission to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable and more human.
Businessprweek.com

SAIC’s Roela Santos joins BAE Systems

FALLS CHURCH, VA: Defense, aerospace and security company BAE Systems has hired Roela Santos as VP of communications for the intelligence and security sector, effective on Monday. Santos will oversee the sector’s communications activities, including internal and external comms, media relations, digital engagement, crisis communications, marketing and community investment. She...
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Investment firms buy piece of Monogram Foods

CHICAGO — Pritzker Private Capital (PPC) and HF Capital have acquired a significant stake in Monogram Foods, a Memphis, Tenn.-based manufacturer of meat snacks, corn dogs, frozen appetizers, hot dogs, sausages, precooked bacon and portable snack and sandwich assembly. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. Current owners, including...
Businesssgbonline.com

Avid Apparel Secures Investment

Avid Apparel announced that it has secured an investment from Alignvest Management Corporation in partnership with EGADS Group. Avid, headquartered in Toronto, was founded in 2008 by Jesse Guth in his college dorm room to fill what he thought was a void in collegiate apparel. Today the brand is a vertically integrated provider of apparel-related services, including design, branding, printing, embroidery, fulfillment, marketing, and e-commerce serving customers in the collegiate, corporate, brand, and influencer markets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy