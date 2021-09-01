Cancel
Kinston, NC

Wood Ducks game with Cannon Ballers postponed due to rain, DH on Thursday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINSTON, N.C. – Wednesday’s contest between the Down East Wood Ducks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Wood Ducks and Cannon Ballers will play a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game set for 4:30 p.m. and the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Tickets for Thursday’s game will be single admission for both games, meaning one ticket gets you into both games.

