Labor Day Weekend Vibes

By Molly Harrison
outerbanksthisweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end is near. Of summer, that is. Labor Day weekend, for many the last hurrah of summer fun, is upon us. The weather looks like it’s going to be lovely – daytime temps in the low 80s, breezy but not too windy – which will be perfect for all of the beaching, boating, fishing, golfing, watersporting and whatever else it is you plan to do this weekend. The ocean temperatures have been gloriously warm, in the high 79 to 82 depending on the location, perfect for long swims and surf sessions.

outerbanksthisweek.com

Comments / 0

