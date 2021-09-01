Labor Day Weekend Vibes

It’s getting to that time of year when weekend music festivals are becoming much more prolific. For all men heading off to a festival, here are a few important things you should remember to take with you when you go. Firstly, it’s a really good idea to take a pair of rubber boots with you, as these are ideal for all those muddy festival fields. They’ll also help to save your favorite pair of sneakers from almost certain ruin, so are a music festival must-have, unless you just don't care about the shoes anymore.