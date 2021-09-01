Cancel
Foreign Policy

A legacy of destruction: How the US failed Afghanistan

By Samantha De Wolf
pcccourier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter twenty years of woefully misguided military involvement, President Biden announced the United State’s withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 16. The announcement is extremely bad news for many Afghan citizens, especially those who advocated for human rights under the notion that they would be protected by the US. Now, millions of civilians and allies are in danger and the US has decided to turn its back on the same country it devastated for over two decades.

