Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Radisson Blu Mall of America Promotes Chef Dinesh Jayawardena to Regional Executive Chef

Hotel Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS, MN — September 1, 2021 — Radisson Blu Mall of America announces the promotion of Chef Dinesh Jayawardena to regional executive chef. Jayawardena held the position of executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America since 2015. He brings extensive culinary experience to his new role with proven success developing the FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar brand – Radisson Blu’s signature farm-to-table restaurant concept – across the U.S.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Chef#Restaurants#Food Drink#Radisson Blu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy