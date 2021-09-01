Radisson Blu Mall of America Promotes Chef Dinesh Jayawardena to Regional Executive Chef
MINNEAPOLIS, MN — September 1, 2021 — Radisson Blu Mall of America announces the promotion of Chef Dinesh Jayawardena to regional executive chef. Jayawardena held the position of executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America since 2015. He brings extensive culinary experience to his new role with proven success developing the FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar brand – Radisson Blu’s signature farm-to-table restaurant concept – across the U.S.www.hotel-online.com
