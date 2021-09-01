Cancel
Military

Letter to the Editor: Are we the ugly Americans?

Clayton County Register
 8 days ago

We are leaving Afghanistan but we are not doing it right. We should not evacuate. We should withdraw, even if we are still there after August 31, 2021. The French, British and Dutch have sent their own soldiers into Afghanistan to evacuate their citizens out of Afghanistan. Are we doing the same? We have great soldiers who would risk themselves to fight for a perimeter around the airport that is being controlled by the United States. Those U.S. soldiers would also evacuate American citizens and Afghan interpreters, and their families, who have helped our military effort.

