WHY IT RATES: Guests of this hotel can explore the history and charm of the nation’s oldest city during their stay. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened its first premium hotel in the nation’s oldest city, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area. This stunning new property offers guests an upscale experience that is welcoming and full of charm. Just a short walk to Downtown and area attractions, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area is expected to be a top choice for destination travelers and locals alike.