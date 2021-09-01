Cancel
Gresham, OR

Gresham High School Forfeits Friday’s Football Game Due To COVID Exposure

987thebull.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRESHAM, Ore. – Gresham High School has forfeited Friday’s football game against Clackamas High School due to a COVID-19 exposure. According to District Spokeswoman Athena Vadnais, the team last practiced last week and will be back on the field on Wednesday, “Because full-team practices are not starting back up until Wednesday, and the first game is Friday, the coaching staff believed this did not allow the team enough time to be ready for the game.”

www.987thebull.com

