Four ways to think about Abbott's and DeSantis's 2022 prospects

Florida’s success in treating COVID-19 is keeping people out of hospitals — that’s one of many strengths uplifting the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis told Villagers during a town hall Wednesday at Brownwood Hotel and Spa. The state continues to overcome economic, educational, social and health challenges, in some cases leading the nation and setting examples for others to follow, he said during the session with first lady Casey DeSantis taking part at his side. More than 40,000 antibody treatments have been given out since DeSantis and state officials opened 21 sites across Florida, including one at Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood Paddock Square on Aug. 26, which has averaged about 230 treatments a day, according to a spokesman for the contractor running the site.