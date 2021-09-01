Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four ways to think about Abbott's and DeSantis's 2022 prospects

By Perry Bacon Jr.
ncadvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Even pre-pandemic, Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida were obsessed with "own the libs" moves that at times broke with core democratic values, mostly notably DeSantis's efforts to make it harder for felons to regain their voting rights. But covid-19 has shown the serious danger in having America's second- and third-largest states run by people more interested in attacking Democrats than governing.

