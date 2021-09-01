Jah Sun and the Rising Tide to play at Milton Theatre Sept. 18

Reggae artist Jah Sun and the Rising Tide will perform live at 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Milton Theatre. Jah Sun brings his message of love and unity with a variety of vocal styles. From fierce hip-hop explosions to melodic ballads and roots anthems, he brings something for everyone. Regardless of style, the common theme throughout all his music is the consistent message of positivity, love and respect, and kindness to all.