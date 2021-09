The Coalition for Environment, Equity, and Resilience (CEER), whose mission is to raise awareness of the connections between pollution, place and the public’s health. is seeking a Regional Community Organizer to lead organizing and relationship building within the Greater Houston region. This role will support a campaign that spans a five-county footprint; the Regional Community Organizer will focus in Brazoria and Fort Bend counties. The Regional Community Organizer will work closely with another Regional Organizer and the Director of Government Affairs as well as a campaign committee made up of CEER member organizations, impacted residents and non-profit partners. For the full job description and to apply, visit ceerhouston.org.